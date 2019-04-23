Prep Baseball: Tigers tally season sweep of Northwest Christian
KINGMAN – Sometimes all it takes is one good inning to get the job done.
The Kingman Academy High School baseball team may have only scored in the second frame Monday afternoon, but it was enough for a 3-2 victory over No. 11 ranked Northwest Christian.
The win gave the Tigers a season sweep of the Crusaders (12-5, 6-4 3A West Region) after notching a 5-3 victory April 12 at Southside Park.
Academy sophomore Isaac Bridges started the third inning fireworks with a RBI single to score Hayven Potter for a 1-0 advantage.
The Tigers then jumped out in front 3-0 when Joe Sanfilippo’s single allowed two runs to score on a Northwest Christian error.
The Crusaders rallied back with two runs in the fourth, but that was all the offense they could muster against Academy’s Wyatt Hall.
The junior picked up the win after allowing two earned runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in a complete-game effort.
The Tigers spread seven hits throughout the lineup as Bridges tallied the lone RBI.
No. 15 ranked Academy finishes the regular season at 11-8, 7-3 in the 3A West Region.
The Tigers now wait for their seed in the 3A Conference Tournament, scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 30.
