Rants and Raves | April 24, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Business manager of WAVE: Business manager of WAVE steals for 5 years? You would have thought checks and balances would be high priority after what occurred to our city previously. I just don’t understand...

New immigration policies loom for America: Out of control, Mexico is also sick of illegals. Southern Mexico lives in worse poverty than the illegals are supposedly trying to escape. Who on Earth can take in thousands and thousands? No one, time to close the border.

Trump and the media – A mutual obsession: Trump never quits giving. And the news media keep receiving new narcissistic material. Trump needs someone to monitor his tweets.

Arizona politicians react to Mueller’s report on Russian interference: If Trump would just level with us and show us his taxes we would more readily support him. What’s he hiding?

Texting while driving: We finally pass a law about texting while driving, and they have nearly two years to get a citation? That calls for a whole lot of warnings. If your gonna do the right thing, do it now.

What you won’t see in the Mueller report: Mueller only required to give report to Barr. And if Barr didn’t redact certain areas per the law; he himself would be guilty of breaking the law. Now on to this witchhunt’s beginnings where Hillary/DNC paid millions for fake dossier.