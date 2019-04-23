Special Olympic athletes lifting the community spirit, one weight at a time

Anthony White is an avid fan of exercising – whether it be basketball, track or softball, you can find him staying in shape. But one day he decided to try something new.

“Track and powerlifting are the same time,” White said. “When it was still eligible time, I thought, ‘You know what, I’ll give powerlifting a try.’ Out of nowhere, out of the blue.”

That decision has since paid off and it was especially clear when White talked about how much he enjoys powerlifting.



“You’re trying to compete with these guys when they’ve been doing it more than I have,” he said. “It’s lots of fun. I’m a very good competitor. Not a full-blown competitor, but I like to test myself and I like to have fun with all these guys.”

That excitement will reach its peak at 9 a.m. Saturday when White competes in the 2019 River Area Special Olympics Powerlifting Competition at the Lee Williams High School weight room, 400 Grandview Ave.

White will test his strength against numerous powerlifters who have put in countless hours of practice, including Sean Monahan who is in his third year of competition. His favorite event is the deadlift because he enjoys the thrill of it.

That feeling is likely shared by others, but it isn’t the only positive that the event provides the Special Olympic athletes.

“They motivate each other, but they are also motivating themselves,” said volunteer coach Stephanie Bleekman. “It’s really good for these athletes – the weightlifting is not just how much can they lift, but it’s also helping develop their muscles. There are some motor skills that they’re learning, how to make their body move the correct way they want to move. It’s very good.”

But the potential for injury in powerlifting is much higher than other Special Olympic activities, so the organizers found trainers to provide lessons in safety.

“Form is very important,” Bleekman said. “We need to make sure they lift with their legs and not with their back. So we start with lower weights and get their form down. We make sure they’re ready to progress to the next level because they probably could lift more, but not the right way. We want to make sure they’re lifting the correct way so they don’t hurt themselves.”

Once that was all squared away, powerlifting lifted off in Kingman and has drawn more and more each year. And with more athletes comes more brainstorming to improve the event.

“Every year we kind of look back on how the year has progressed,” Bleekman said. “And we’re like, ‘OK, maybe if we do it this way for practices or this way for organization. And making sure everyone gets their time in, it runs smoother so athletes can stay focused.’”

That won’t change Saturday when all of the hard work and dedication will be put on display. And for those on the fence about taking some time to come out and watch, Bleekman has a few words to change your mind.

“Special Olympics brings out the best in everyone,” she said. “People who are watching the people who are working with them – the volunteers and the athletes. It’s very important to have the community involved because not only do the athletes feed off everyone cheering, but they are also motivation – they motivate everyone in our community.”