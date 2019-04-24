Tencha Valdez is 80 years young and going strong

KINGMAN – A lot can happen in 80 years. A world war, the work of Albert Einstein, completing the human genome project, and the birth of Tencha Valdez.

Valdez celebrated her 80th birthday with family and friends April 25 at her home in Kingman.

Her eldest daughter, Rachel Turnbow, said all of Valdez’s children were there with the exception of one who lives out of town.

“We crowned her,” Turnbow said. “She has always wanted a tiara and so we gave her one. We figured her 80th birthday was as good a time as any.”

Valdez moved to Kingman as a child and has lived here ever since.

At 80, she is still living on her own and going strong, Turnbow said. And she still works out in her yard.

“Thank you for making us the strong women we all became,” Turnbow said, when asked what she would like to tell her mother. “She has been our rock. She has always been there for us.”