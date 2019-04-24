Bashas’ donut contest has arrived to highlight Arizona
KINGMAN – They’re round, warm, fluffy and sweet. Donuts come in various shapes, sizes and flavors. Residents in Arizona now have the opportunity submit their special donut recipe that represents the Grand Canyon State.
Bashas’ is having its fourth annual Donut Flavor Craze contest. This year the contest is circled around the theme of Arizona, so participants that wish to enter the contest must submit a recipe that symbolizes the state.
Last year, donuts varied in flavor, including pepperoni pizza donut, banana cream pie donut and savory spinach donut.
Entrants are asked to submit a 100-word description of their best donut idea, proposed name, key ingredients and why their donut portrays Arizona.
Submissions are accepted until May 17. Children ages 8-17 and adults are eligible to participate in the contest. To enter donut recipes, visit www.bashas.com/flavorcraze.
Ten finalists, five adults and five children, will be selected by May 21. The two winning donuts, one adult and one child, will be announced June 4. The winning donuts will be featured in Bashas’ bakery cases across the state during the month of June.
The two winners will be named Official Bashas’ Donut Ambassadors for 2019 and receive one dozen donuts every month for a year. The 10 finalists will each receive a Bashas’ gift card.
Information provided by Bashas’
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- 5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman Street Drags returning in October
- Anonymous tip leads MCSO to cow shooter
- Mohave 911
- Obituary Notice
- Update: Sheriff suspends normal jail operations after 5 inmate overdoses
- Obituary
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Mohave 911
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
26
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*