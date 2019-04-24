OFFERS
Bashas’ donut contest has arrived to highlight Arizona

Bashas’ is having its annual Donut Flavor Craze contest. This year the theme is Arizona and entrants must submit a donut recipe that represents the state. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: April 24, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – They’re round, warm, fluffy and sweet. Donuts come in various shapes, sizes and flavors. Residents in Arizona now have the opportunity submit their special donut recipe that represents the Grand Canyon State.

Bashas’ is having its fourth annual Donut Flavor Craze contest. This year the contest is circled around the theme of Arizona, so participants that wish to enter the contest must submit a recipe that symbolizes the state.

Last year, donuts varied in flavor, including pepperoni pizza donut, banana cream pie donut and savory spinach donut.

Entrants are asked to submit a 100-word description of their best donut idea, proposed name, key ingredients and why their donut portrays Arizona.

Submissions are accepted until May 17. Children ages 8-17 and adults are eligible to participate in the contest. To enter donut recipes, visit www.bashas.com/flavorcraze.

Ten finalists, five adults and five children, will be selected by May 21. The two winning donuts, one adult and one child, will be announced June 4. The winning donuts will be featured in Bashas’ bakery cases across the state during the month of June.

The two winners will be named Official Bashas’ Donut Ambassadors for 2019 and receive one dozen donuts every month for a year. The 10 finalists will each receive a Bashas’ gift card.

Information provided by Bashas’

