Bullhead City woman found dead from hit and run collision in Golden Valley
GOLDEN VALLEY – Authorities say a Bullhead City woman was found dead in a Golden Valley roadway after being involved in a collision Tuesday evening.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Colorado Road and Brook Drive at about 10:55 p.m. MCSO had received a call about a body in the road, and deputies found Krisandrea Lynn Pannell-Cashen, 62 of Bullhead City, dead on arrival.
Detectives determined that either a gold Chevy S10 pickup or Blazer struck and killed Pannell-Cashen. It was reported the vehicle most likely sustained heavy front-end damage from the collision.
MCSO is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle involved.
Anyone with information can contact the MCSO detective division at 928-753-0753 and reference DR#19-015071.
Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- 5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman Street Drags returning in October
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Anonymous tip leads MCSO to cow shooter
- Mohave 911
- Update: Sheriff suspends normal jail operations after 5 inmate overdoses
- Obituary Notice
- ‘Santa’ James Zyla receives first-ever Unity Award
- Beware the rattle: Rattlesnakes are awake, hungry and ready to defend their territory
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Mohave 911
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- 5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
24
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
24
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
26
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*