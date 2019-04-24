OFFERS
Wed, April 24
Bullhead City woman found dead from hit and run collision in Golden Valley

Originally Published: April 24, 2019 11:58 a.m.

GOLDEN VALLEY – Authorities say a Bullhead City woman was found dead in a Golden Valley roadway after being involved in a collision Tuesday evening.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Colorado Road and Brook Drive at about 10:55 p.m. MCSO had received a call about a body in the road, and deputies found Krisandrea Lynn Pannell-Cashen, 62 of Bullhead City, dead on arrival.

Detectives determined that either a gold Chevy S10 pickup or Blazer struck and killed Pannell-Cashen. It was reported the vehicle most likely sustained heavy front-end damage from the collision.

MCSO is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information can contact the MCSO detective division at 928-753-0753 and reference DR#19-015071.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

