Citizenship question will likely be part of 2020 census and could cost Mohave County dollars

KINGMAN – The controversial issue of the citizenship question, which the Trump administration wants to include in the 2020 Census, will be resolved in the Supreme Court of the United States around June. It is speculated that the conservative majority will likely approve the addition, earlier blocked by three lower courts.

Inquiring about citizenship status could discourage millions of immigrants from being counted. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, an analysis by the Census Bureau Times estimated the number of people who are likely to remain uncounted is 6.5 million individuals.

“People seem to be ignorant of the fact that this information will be kept secret and not shared with other departments,” said Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch, who will be a member of the local census committee. “They are afraid. And that scares me. Because of this fear, we will lose money.”

In states like Arizona, an accurate population count is essential in order to get federal funds, money for social services, street aid, road paving, and countless other programs. However, in Mohave County, the fear of the census seems to be more libertarianism in origin rather than fear of being deported as an undocumented immigrant.



Mohave County District 3 (Lake Havasu City, Mohave Valley) Supervisor Ron Gould has many problems with census questions, but the citizenship question is not one of them.

“American citizens deserve to know how many non-citizens live here,” he said. “Framers of the Constitution told us to count the population every 10 years.”

Gould is sure his libertarian-minded voters will answer the citizenship question, even if they will refuse to provide information on their income and number of toilets, as Gould remembers from a past census.

Bullhead City Manager, Toby Cotter, who delivered a fiery speech to the Board of the Supervisors, encouraged them to put maximum effort into the 2020 census and said he “doesn’t care.”

“We will make darn sure that we will count every head in our community,” he said. “We will go through churches, buses, and restaurants. Twenty percent of my community is Hispanic-speaking. In Kingman, it’s the same. We really can’t afford not doing the right count. This census is fundamental for our future.”

Cotter was not interested in discussing the “citizenship question.” For him, it’s just bureaucratic jargon, which gives the U.S. Census Bureau a chance to ruin counties like Mohave financially.

“We have time,” Cotton said. “Eleven months. But by April 1, if we don’t hear from people, we’ll start looking for them going house by house.”

On Wednesday, April 24, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General John Gore announced he will not comply with a subpoena filed by Congressional Democrats who fear Republicans are adding the question in a strategic attempt to rig the census and gain congressional seats. Gore will not testify to explain the administration’s decision to add the citizenship question.