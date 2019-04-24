OFFERS
Claborns toast 50 years, look forward to many more

Katheran and Jerry Claborn celebrated their 50th anniversary April 11. They had a party thrown for them April 12, and it was a night filled with dancing. (Courtesy photo)

By Claire Whitley
Originally Published: April 24, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – Katheran “Kay” and Jerry Claborn celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary April 11.

The two were married in Las Vegas, but have lived in Kingman for almost 30 years.

“It’ll be 30 years this October,” Katheran said.

There was a party held for both of them at the Kingman Elks Lodge on April 12, and Katheran said it was a nice surprise to see how many people showed up.

The entire family, two children, two grandchildren, several from out of town and local friends showed up for a night of dancing.

“It’s been awesome,” Katheran said of her 50 years of marriage. “It’s like anything else. It has its ups and downs, but the ups are always better than the downs.”

