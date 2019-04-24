Horoscopes | April 25, 2019

Birthdays: Jason Lee, 49; Renee Zellweger, 50; Hank Azaria, 55; Al Pacino, 79.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Preparation will make a difference to the way things unfold. If you lack confidence, someone else will take over as well as take credit for what you do.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you stand up for your beliefs, you will encourage others to do the same. Opportunity is something you go after, not something that comes to you.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Choose the people you associate with carefully. Take a pass if someone suggests ignoring a rule or regulation.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put less emphasis on appearances and more on your pursuits. Surround yourself with people who are supportive and willing to offer positive suggestions and hands-on help.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Communication and educational events will lead to the guidelines required to change what isn’t working for you into something that will. Romance is on the rise.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Walk away from people using emotional tactics or lies to squelch your personal growth. Gravitate toward opportunities and self-improvement.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Form relationships with those who want to learn and explore the same things you do. Partnerships can be good if you are with the right person.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you crave change, do something about it. An unexpected proposal will lead to research and new possibilities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to let anyone interfere in the importance of spending time with the ones you love. Choose love and romance over discord and chaos.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You stand to make some money or improve your assets if you make changes to your home or the way you live. Cut costs or sell off things you no longer need, and you’ll feel good about what you’ve achieved.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): How you handle your domestic affairs and personal finances will make a difference to the way others perceive you. If someone tries to recruit you or persuade you to be a follower, find your own path and do your own thing.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Avoid trouble. You’ll do best if you associate with people pursuing a good cause.