Kingman Festival of the Arts makes its way through town Mother’s Day weekend

Something to do on Mother’s Day weekend is to spend time at the Kingman Festival of the Arts from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St. (Photo submitted by Jo Ann Oxsen/For the Daily Miner)

Something to do on Mother’s Day weekend is to spend time at the Kingman Festival of the Arts from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St. (Photo submitted by Jo Ann Oxsen/For the Daily Miner)

Originally Published: April 24, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – The 41st annual Kingman Festival of the Arts is coming back for the public to enjoy.

The festival is 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St.

Local artists will display their paintings, ceramics, photography and jewelry. There will be live musical entertainment by Leonard Interior, Black Lemon, Casey Frank, Ken Kordes and Monte Neil. Food vendors and a children’s art area will be available.

The festival is presented by the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club Foundation and net proceeds go toward local and international service projects. For more information contact Karen Brown at 703-599-1520.

Information provided by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club

