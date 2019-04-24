OFFERS
Lemonade is out, state drink still up for grabs

State senators voted against naming lemonade the official state drink. Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, said that they should be doing “more important things” in the last week scheduled for the Legislature. (Miner file photo)

Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services
Originally Published: April 24, 2019 7:20 p.m.

PHOENIX – Good news for margarita lovers: You still have a chance to have your favorite beverage designed as the official state drink.

On an 18-12 vote state senators on Wednesday refused to give their blessing to the declaration. In the end, the designation fell victim to a combination of politics and preference.

The politics is the simple fact that this is the week that, according to the schedule, the Legislature was supposed to finish its business.

“We should be doing much more important things here,” said Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale.

But then there’s the question of putting this proposal, crafted by a Gilbert high school student, into the state statute books, eliminating all other possibilities from getting that designation.

That bothered Sen. Tyler Pace, R-Mesa.

“I felt that lemonade didn’t represent Arizona’s uniqueness,” he said. “When choosing an item for the state to be its representative, we want to choose something that is unique and as individual as Arizona is.”

Sen. Victoria Steele, D-Tucson, had a suggestion she thought met that test: margaritas. That, she said, is much more in line with a typical Arizona drink.

But that didn’t fly.

“I believe that everyone in the state should be able to drink the state drink,” Pace said. “Some people don’t drink alcohol and some people aren’t old enough to drink alcohol.”

Sen. Rebecca Rios, D-Phoenix, had a suggestion of her own that would fit that test.

“I think if we’re talking about what the official drink of Arizona should be something that’s more specific and related,”’ she said. “Perhaps water.”

Sen. David Farnsworth, R-Mesa, liked that idea. Yet he still cast his vote in favor of lemonade.

“Why not?” he quipped.

Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, also backed the lemonade designation. And she rejected any suggestion that it was silly for the Legislature to be dealing with the subject, particularly with other important issues like the failure to adopt a state budget holding up the end of the session.

Anyway, Fann said, this measure is no different than others that lawmakers introduce on behalf of constituents.

In this case, she said, Rep. Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, sponsored the legislation on behalf of Garrett Glover, a teen living in Petersen’s district.

“It was a great way to show how the process works,” Fann said. “I hope the little guy isn’t too upset.”

Petersen, for his part, wasn’t ready to concede defeat. He said Glover hopes to visit with some of the senators who opposed the measure.

“I’m sure he’ll try to convince them to vote, ‘yes,’” Petersen said.

Glover has an uphill fight: He needs to convince four senators to change their minds.

