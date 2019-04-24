Rants and Raves | April 29, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Trump knocks ex-advisors: Trump is innocent – therefore he had every right to do all he could to defend his innocence. But he complied in every way. How do you impeach a sitting, duly-elected Republican president when all the lawbreaking was Democrats.

Key takeaways from Robert Mueller’s Russia report: Trump accomplished more in growing division, hate, untruths and US-world instability. His behavior appears “by any means necessary,” “by hook or by crook.” “... if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” Mark 8:36 JJV

Netanyahu’s reelection is a win for Isareal and the US: Netanyahu is to Israel what Trump is here – a man who won by selling hate, division, and fear, despite the fact that he has been under investigation for corruption and criminal activity! Aren’t we lucky!

Kingman ranks low in Arizona Safe cities: Our home was invaded and robbed; the culprits were never caught. We were told by the officer in charge to “get a gun and a dog; this is Kingman; we cannot protect you.” We did. Kingman can do better.

Passing of Cledia Nadine Esquerra: Sweet little Nadine who we first met as a darling toddler and neighbor. I’m so sorry for this loss; extending deepest sympathy. She worked so hard; is now with God and her Mom and Dad, Suzanne and Roger.

Safe to live in Kingman: Not according to the statistics. Personally, I feel quite safe here. Most crimes are petty, and are committed by those we are acquainted with. Keep your circle small, and you are safer.