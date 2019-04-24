River Cities United Way tournament benefits various Kingman programs

KINGMAN – River Cities United Way is hosting its 10th annual Kingman Charity Golf Tournament to benefit the many resources and programs it provides to the people of Kingman.

Programs that RCUW offers include Volunteer Income Tax Assistance for free, Kids Bright and Healthy that teaches children at an early age to maintain healthy gums and teeth.

United Way also provides Kingman area schools lice kits at the beginning of each school year.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and the proceeds stay in Kingman,” said Maria Gonzales, RCUW community impact coordinator.

RCUW also helps its partners through providing funds so they can continue their programs. Partners include Cornerstone Mission, Club for YOUth, The Salvation Army, and Special Olympics.

The tournament starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 4 at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, 1001 Gates Ave. Participants must register by 5 p.m. Friday, May 3.

The four-man scramble starts at $80 per participant, which includes 18 holes of golf, cart and a pulled-pork lunch. There will be raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Entry fees include green and cart fee, coffee, breakfast, snacks and lunch. To register, contact Greg at 928-753-6593.

Gonzales said they are still seeking sponsors and raffle items, with sponsorships ranging from $100 to $1,000. For more information on sponsoring the event, contact Maria Gonzales at 928-436-8155 or Robert Starkey at 928-436-8802.