OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 25
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

River Cities United Way tournament benefits various Kingman programs

Pete Piazza was testing his new putter Wednesday, April 24 at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course where the River Cities United Way will be holding its 10th annual Kingman Charity Golf Tournament. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Pete Piazza was testing his new putter Wednesday, April 24 at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course where the River Cities United Way will be holding its 10th annual Kingman Charity Golf Tournament. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: April 24, 2019 7:24 p.m.

Document

RCUW Registration Form

Download .PDF

KINGMAN – River Cities United Way is hosting its 10th annual Kingman Charity Golf Tournament to benefit the many resources and programs it provides to the people of Kingman.

Programs that RCUW offers include Volunteer Income Tax Assistance for free, Kids Bright and Healthy that teaches children at an early age to maintain healthy gums and teeth.

United Way also provides Kingman area schools lice kits at the beginning of each school year.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and the proceeds stay in Kingman,” said Maria Gonzales, RCUW community impact coordinator.

RCUW also helps its partners through providing funds so they can continue their programs. Partners include Cornerstone Mission, Club for YOUth, The Salvation Army, and Special Olympics.

The tournament starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 4 at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, 1001 Gates Ave. Participants must register by 5 p.m. Friday, May 3.

Document

RCUW Sponsorship Form

Download .PDF

The four-man scramble starts at $80 per participant, which includes 18 holes of golf, cart and a pulled-pork lunch. There will be raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Entry fees include green and cart fee, coffee, breakfast, snacks and lunch. To register, contact Greg at 928-753-6593.

Gonzales said they are still seeking sponsors and raffle items, with sponsorships ranging from $100 to $1,000. For more information on sponsoring the event, contact Maria Gonzales at 928-436-8155 or Robert Starkey at 928-436-8802.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Annual Day of Caring bringing widespread community cleaning projects
Column | Living United by Giving
Kingman Letter: Thanks for a successful River Cities United Way golf tourney
Kingman Photos: Helping the Kingman Area
What does your local United Way do for the Kingman community?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
26
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News