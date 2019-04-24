Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing

KINGMAN – Motorcyclists of all ages and on all types of bikes began cruising into Laughlin on Wednesday for the start of the Laughlin River Run, now in its 37th year of boasting the largest gathering of motorcycle enthusiasts in the West.

The River Run began Wednesday, April 24 and will run through Sunday, April 28. The event is not hard to find upon driving over the Colorado River and into Laughlin, as tents, vendors, and even more visitors than usual line the streets.

So what does the River Run have to offer to its guests this year? The short answer: a lot. For starters, Laughlin River Run event registration can be completed at the Riverside Resort Starview Room from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The Early Bird Poker Run event is set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Each day the run will start after 9 a.m. and finish before 3 p.m. The event starts each day at Riverside Resort’s Starview Room and ends at the Colorado Belle vendor area at 3 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners of the self-guided poker run upon their posting at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Colorado Belle Loading Dock Grille. Thursday’s registration is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday’s 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Saturday’s 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The American Heroes Charity Poker Run is set for Friday, April 26. That event comes courtesy of Dalcon Promotions and Kingman’s own Mother Road Harley-Davidson. Registration can be completed at Tropicana Laughlin from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., and the ride leaves at 10 a.m. for a cruise to the Heart of Route 66 and an after party at Mother Road. Donations of $15 per rider and $10 per passenger will go to benefit veterans. First place will win a 2019 Laughlin River Run Room Package, second place a $250 Harley-Davidson merchandise certificate, and third place a $100 Harley-Davidson merchandise certificate.

The Custom Bike Show will take place between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at the Center Circle adjacent to the Colorado Belle Main Casino entrance. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. that morning. When the award ceremony commences at 3 p.m., first-, second- and third-place winners will receive merchandise certificates in the amount of $750, $500 and $250, respectively.

Sammy Hagar’s Full Circle Jam Tour featuring Michael Anthony, Vic Johnson and Jason Bonham begins at 8 p.m. Friday, April 26 at Harrah’s Laughlin. For tickets, go to https://laughlinriverrun.com/entertainment, or call 702-298-4600 ext. 6. Carol-Lyn’s Herstory of Rock, who performs songs from Janis Joplin, Pat Benatar, Heart, Joan Jett and more, performs at Riverside Resort each day at 9 p.m. For tickets, call 702-298-2535 ext. 616. There’s also plenty of free, outdoor entertainment planned for each day of the River Run.

The above events are just a snapshot of everything going on in Laughlin this weekend and much more is happening. Those interested in taking advantage of all the Laughlin River Run has to offer can purchase an event pass for $30 at https://laughlinriverrun.com/event-pass.html. The pass includes an official souvenir event plan, a pancake breakfast ticket, admittance to the official poker run, contestant entry to the custom bike show and Ms. Laughlin River Run Contest and a discount coupon for an official River Run T-shirt.