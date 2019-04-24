Woman swallows bags of drugs before being processed into Mohave County jail

KINGMAN – She was ready to serve her time in jail but wasn’t quite ready to give up her pills.

Staff at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility received information that a female inmate, Jennifer Malynda Sparks, 38 of Lake Havasu City, had swallowed bags of drugs prior to being processed into the facility at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 23.

A body scan of Sparks revealed a foreign object and during interviews with staff, Sparks admitted to swallowing the items three days before surrendering herself to “serve her time.”

Sparks was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center where doctors scanned her body. During these scans, doctors began to worry about Sparks’ heart rate and administered a dose of Narcan, which had positive effects.

Hours later, emergency room staff discovered a large amount of pills in Sparks’ stomach and an emergency procedure was conducted to remove the items. Three separate bags of pills were removed and taken into evidence.

This investigation is ongoing.

Following last week’s five overdoses, Sheriff Doug Schuster stated that security measures are being reviewed. The sheriff was pleased the drugs were detected before they made their way into general population.

“Inmates will go to great lengths to try and circumvent the system. We must remain ever diligent to ensure the safety of the facility, our staff, and the inmate population,” Schuster said in a press release.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office