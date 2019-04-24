OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, April 24
Weather  83.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Woman swallows bags of drugs before being processed into Mohave County jail

Jennifer Malynda Sparks (Mohave County Adult Detention Facility photo)

Jennifer Malynda Sparks (Mohave County Adult Detention Facility photo)

Originally Published: April 24, 2019 12:14 p.m.

KINGMAN – She was ready to serve her time in jail but wasn’t quite ready to give up her pills.

Staff at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility received information that a female inmate, Jennifer Malynda Sparks, 38 of Lake Havasu City, had swallowed bags of drugs prior to being processed into the facility at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 23.

A body scan of Sparks revealed a foreign object and during interviews with staff, Sparks admitted to swallowing the items three days before surrendering herself to “serve her time.”

Sparks was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center where doctors scanned her body. During these scans, doctors began to worry about Sparks’ heart rate and administered a dose of Narcan, which had positive effects.

Hours later, emergency room staff discovered a large amount of pills in Sparks’ stomach and an emergency procedure was conducted to remove the items. Three separate bags of pills were removed and taken into evidence.

This investigation is ongoing.

Following last week’s five overdoses, Sheriff Doug Schuster stated that security measures are being reviewed. The sheriff was pleased the drugs were detected before they made their way into general population.

“Inmates will go to great lengths to try and circumvent the system. We must remain ever diligent to ensure the safety of the facility, our staff, and the inmate population,” Schuster said in a press release.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Update: Sheriff suspends normal jail operations after 5 inmate overdoses
Mother thanks jail officers for saving suicidal son
Missing cleaning equipment led to lockdown of Mohave County jail
Mohave 911 | September 18, 2017
Mohave 911: Nov. 14, 2016

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
24
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
24
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
26
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News