1 church, 7 pastors join together for Good Friday services and unity

KINGMAN – April has been a busy month for The Kingdom of God Baptist Church, celebrating the joys of this most holy time of the year. Attended by more than 40 people and enjoyed by all, the church began the celebration with a traditional Passover/Seder dinner held April 9.

The Good Friday service on April 19 had the coming together of seven pastors from seven different denominations. What a time that was!

The pastors were all given an opportunity to deliver a short message. The heroic task of keeping seven pastors to short talks was nothing shy of a miracle in itself. The church was standing room only.

“I’m encouraged by the unity that I feel in being with other pastors in the community,” Pastor Norm Taylor from Hilltop Foursquare Church said. “I would like to see that continue and to ultimately see all Bible-believing churches supporting each other.”

Pastor Mike Herdt of Champion Church wanted to share his church’s signature verse, Hebrews 12:2, NLT.

“Every day is an opportunity to know Jesus. My prayer is that every life comes to know him,” Pastor Herdt said.

Pastor Emeritus Grif Vautier from Kingman Presbyterian Church is a member of The Evangelical Presbyterian Church of America.

“We believe in support of our evangelical and biblical churches in Kingman,” Pastor Michael Birnbaum of Living Word Lutheran Church said. “We stand together.”

“Jesus said the message of primary importance is Christ and his death, burial and resurrection,” Pastor Pete Ernst of Family Bible Church said. “The gospel of Jesus Christ (Romans 1:16) is the good news of salvation to the lost.”

“The Good Friday Service is a time of reflection and repentance that culminates on Easter morning,” Pastor Kent Simmons of Canyon Community Church said.

“Did you hear the good news?” Pastor Bob Peet of The Kingdom of God Baptist Church asked. “The tomb was empty and that is a great truth for everyone who believes!”

The congregation enjoyed the band and sang several beautiful hymns. The benefit of Sandee Peet’s heartwarming solo,”10,000 Angels,” will remain with those in attendance for a long time.

Sunrise Service was held on Resurrection (Easter) Sunday, April 21. The service was held on the top of the hill at the northwest corner of Stockton Hill Road and Northern Avenue. Everyone left with a renewed blessing and love for God. Everyone thanks Dan of Gas and Grub for allowing the privilege of using the hill.

Pastor Peet and The Kingdom of God Baptist Church would like to thank everyone who came to any or all of these special services. They would also like to invite everyone to attend any of their regular services.

The Kingdom of God Baptist Church is located at 4798 Stockton Hill Road. Services are at 2 and 6 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Information provided by The Kingdom of God Baptist Church