City’s proposed 5-year improvements total about $99 million

With construction of a new Fire Station 2 out of the question, City staff recommends a remodel of the facility in Fiscal Year 2020. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: April 25, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Council is in the process of sorting through the City’s five-year capital improvement project list, and Finance Director Tina Moline on Wednesday provided a snapshot of what improvements staff recommends for the coming years.

Moline first explained how Kingman funds its capital improvement projects. She said Kingman has two dedicated funding sources for capital projects, a 2 % hotel tax that raises just more than $600,000 a year and a flood control tax that comes to about $589,000 but can only be used for flood control projects.

However, the finance director noted that Kingman funds capital projects through many different sources like operating funds, grants and contributions. Those various methods could be used to fund the City’s approximately $99 million five-year project list.

“In total, of course, our streets projects are our largest projects over the next five years, just under $68 million,” Moline said. “We also have parks and recreation at just over $16 million.”

Some recommended projects for Kingman’s facilities equipment and systems in Fiscal Year 2020 are a $600,000 fuel station, $165,000 for Kingman Regional Transit buses, $150,000 for a Public Works conference room and $90,000 for a zoning ordinance update.

For the Parks and Recreation Department in FY 2020, staff recommends light replacements at Centennial Park ball fields in an amount of around $146,000, $160,000 for a playground and $384,000 for a Sunbelt Sports Park. In FY 2021, one proposed project is an ice skating rink for $300,000.

Scheduled for Fiscal Years 2023 and 2024 is a proposed multipurpose gym and community center.

“We do not have a dedicated revenue stream currently to fund this project, but one of the ways we can fund projects like a multipurpose gym is through the issuance of general obligation bonds through a secondary property tax,” Moline said.

Going back to street projects, Moline said the largest ones are associated with the Rancho Santa Fe interchange project. That proposed work is c comprised of four improvements costing more than $9 million in total in 2020 alone.

Moline also addressed proposed public safety projects including $133,000 for the Kingman Police Department’s lobby security and $269,000 for an automated dispatch alerting system. Also proposed for FY 2020 is a $1,412,600 remodel of Fire Station 2.

“We are recommending the funding source of that to be part of our general fund balance, the surplus of our general fund balance,” Moline said.

In speaking to proposed flood control projects, Moline said there is about $4 million slotted for the next five years.

“What we’re going to recommend is that we move flood control into an enterprise fund, and we’re going to call that our storm water fund, and possibly go through and adopt a fee for storm water,” she said.

So how will these proposed projects be funded if Council signs off on them? City staff addressed that issue later in Wednesday’s presentation. Revenue sources will be covered in a subsequent article.

