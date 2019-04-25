OFFERS
Thu, April 25
Conference for youth with disabilities, applications due Tuesday

The Arizona Youth Leadership Forum is hosting a conference in Prescott for youth with disabilities and that are transitioning into adulthood. (Photo by Alexis Brown on Unsplash)

Originally Published: April 25, 2019 7:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Arizona Youth Leadership Forum is hosting a conference in Prescott for youth with disabilities and that are transitioning into adulthood.

The conference is from June 10-23. Applicants must be residents of Mohave County of Yavapai County, have a disability, completed at least one year of high school by June, a recent graduate, or a young adult working through the process of transition to adulthood.

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, April 30. To access the application, visit https://bit.ly/2UA2khr. For more information, visit www.azylf.org.

Information provided by Arizona Youth Leadership Forum

