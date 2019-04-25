OFFERS
Thu, April 25
Ducey won’t remove Easter Facebook greeting

Gov. Doug Ducey

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 25, 2019 7:21 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is rejecting demands to take down a social media post sending Easter greetings and citing a Bible verse.

The Republican who is a practicing Catholic on Thursday posted on Twitter and Facebook his response to a Secular Communities for Arizona request to remove the Easter post from his official Facebook page.

The group sent a letter to Ducey on Tuesday, saying the post crossed a line into government sponsorship of religious messages and was unconstitutional.

Ducey responded: "We won't be removing this post. Ever. Nor will we be removing our posts for Christmas, Hanukkah, Rosh Hashanah, Palm Sunday, Passover or any other religious holiday. We support the First Amendment, and are happy to provide copies of the Constitution to anyone who hasn't read it."

