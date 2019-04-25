OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 25
Weather  90.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Greinke shines as Diamondbacks sweep Pirates

Zack Greinke struck out seven in seven innings and gave up just two hits for his fourth win of the season. (File photo courtesy of Sarah Sachs/Arizona Diamondbacks)

Zack Greinke struck out seven in seven innings and gave up just two hits for his fourth win of the season. (File photo courtesy of Sarah Sachs/Arizona Diamondbacks)

Originally Published: April 25, 2019 1:41 p.m.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Zack Greinke did a little bit of everything on Thursday, holding the Pirates to two hits over seven innings and adding a big hit of his own to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-0 victory and a four-game sweep of Pittsburgh.

Greinke and two Arizona relievers combined to allow five hits in the second shutout of the season for the Diamondbacks. It was Arizona's second consecutive four-game sweep in Pittsburgh and 10th straight win overall at PNC Park.

Greinke (4-1) was deceptive, not overpowering. Despite a fastball that averaged around 90 mph, he got 17 of them to go for called strikes.

"I was just locating pretty good," Greinke said. "I probably also threw another 10 that were just an inch away from being a strike. So, that was probably the key, the ball was just going where I wanted it to."

Greinke has won four straight decisions and has gone 15 consecutive innings without allowing a run.

"He's our No. 1 for a reason," manager Torey Lovullo said. "He goes out there every fifth day and gives us a great effort and we're in every baseball game that he starts."

The Arizona offense produced five extra-base hits off Pirates starter Jameson Taillon (1-3), all of which went to right field.

Christian Walker doubled home Jarrod Dyson in the first and then scored on a Ketel Marte groundout. Walker doubled again to lead off the fourth and went home on Blake Swihart's grounder.

"I think the whole offense is in a pretty good place right now, feeding off each other," Walker said. "I think that's a pretty big part of it."

That extended all the way down to the No. 9 spot in the batting order, where Greinke tripled off the 21-foot high Clemente Wall in right to lead off the fifth, the first triple of his 16-year career. In six games, he is hitting .462 with a 1.231 slugging percentage. Dyson followed Greinke with another triple and scored on Eduardo Escobar's sacrifice fly.

"He loves to hit, he takes it very seriously, and to see him go in like that, that just boosts everybody else up in the lineup, because that guy only gets to hit once every five days," Dyson said.

The six total extra-base hits gave Arizona an NL-leading 108 on the season.

Taillon lasted five innings and allowed a season-high five earned runs on six hits. He struck out five.

"I thought I made a lot of really good pitches today," Taillon said. "The ones that I didn't, they let me know they weren't good pitches."

Andrew Chafin worked around two hits in the eighth and Yoshihisa Hirano finished the shutout in the ninth.

Cold Snap

The Pirates have now lost five straight games after winning five in a row to surge to first place in the NL Central. Pittsburgh scored just seven runs in the series, but manager Clint Hurdle credited the hot Arizona bats for breaking up his team's momentum, which had been built on strong starting pitching.

"They have a balanced offense. They have speed, they have power," he said. "Sometimes it's when you play people as well, I've said that all along. Not who you play, but when you play them."

Trainer's Room

D-backs: OF Adam Jones (left hand soreness) was held out of the lineup for the second straight game.

Pirates: OF Bryan Reynolds (left quadriceps discomfort) missed his second straight game after being removed from Tuesday's contest. . SS Erik Gonzalez underwent surgery on his broken left collarbone and is expected to miss 10 to 12 weeks.

Up Next

D-backs: LHP Robbie Ray (0-1, 3.95 ERA) will start Friday night as the team returns to Arizona to face the Chicago Cubs after an 8-2 record on its road trip.

Pirates: RHP Chris Archer (1-1, 2.74) will start a three-game series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Taillon sharp, Pirates beat D-backs 5-4 to avoid sweep
Replay review helps D-backs beat Pirates
Owings, D-Backs outlast Pirates 6-5 in 14 innings
Dyson's pinch-hit HR lifts D-backs over Rangers
Greinke’s gem leads D-backs to 3-0 victory over Braves

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
26
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News