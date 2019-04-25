Horoscopes | April 26, 2019

Birthdays: Jemima Kirke, 34; Channing Tatum, 39; Tom Welling, 42; Kevin James, 54.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Charm coupled with finesse, intelligence and a plan that will open doors that have been closed will lead to new opportunities. A chance to improve your financial, physical or emotional well-being is apparent.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A quick response will leave you in an awkward position. If you want to get ahead or be accepted, remain neutral.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Tell it like it is. If you feel you need to get something off your chest, speak from the heart and be willing to listen in order to find common ground.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Offer your time, experience and insight. A last-minute change will save you from getting roped into something you’d prefer not to do.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stay calm, regardless of what transpires. Getting together with old friends will be eye-opening.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Live and learn. Reviewing your current situation and the options available will help you come up with a way to make improvements to your living arrangements.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Draw on what’s available to you, and you will be able to initiate the changes that will motivate you to let go of the past. Make a financial adjustment that will counter any loss you might suffer due to emotional instability.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Follow your heart, and do what feels right. You can’t please everyone, so look out for your best interest.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put a little muscle behind domestic projects; you will be happy with the results. Sharing precious moments with someone you love is encouraged.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stop talking about what you want to do; make it happen. It’s up to you to follow through, and the satisfaction you get from what you accomplish will stifle a friend or relative from criticizing or complaining.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Just be yourself, and doors will open. New friendships will develop that will prompt you to try something new.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A mixture of practicality and creativity will help bring about positive change. What you contribute to a project or group effort will change the way others treat you.