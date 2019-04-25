OFFERS
Thu, April 25
Kingman man arrested for homemade firearms, explosives

Larry W. Bradshaw Jr. (Mohave County Adult Detention Facility photo)

Originally Published: April 25, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Following reports of yelling and gunshots, Kingman Police Department officers responded to a structure known to be occupied by Larry W. Bradshaw Jr. and reportedly discovered homemade firearms and explosive devices.

Officers responded to a structure behind a residence in the 500 block of Wilshire Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday after determining that was where the yelling and shots came from. According to a KPD release, that structure was known to be occupied by the 34-year-old Bradshaw.

The residence was surrounded by officers who, over a loud speaker, told any residents within the structure to exit. Bradshaw exited after about 15 minutes and was detained. Further investigation revealed Bradshaw, a prohibited possessor, fired several rounds from a handgun, as several rounds were found in the structure’s walls.

Upon executing a search warrant, officers discovered several homemade firearms, three homemade explosive devices and methamphetamine paraphernalia. Previous law enforcement involvement and witness statements indicated that Bradshaw “appeared to be suffering increased instances of paranoia and hallucinations,” according to the release.

Kingman’s EOD unit responded and safely processed the explosive devices and rendered them safe.

Bradshaw, who reportedly admitted involvement, was arrested for three counts of misconduct involving weapons, disorderly conduct weapons, unlawful discharge of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Information provided by the KPD

