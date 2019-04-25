Kingman man arrested for robbery, outstanding warrants

KINGMAN – Kingman police says it has arrested a 34-year-old Kingman man on robbery charges stemming from trying to steal several packs of cigarettes.

Ira Logan Fossum was arrested Tuesday, April 23, 2019 on a felony charge of robbery and two misdemeanor warrants, authorities said.

Fossum was a suspect in a robbery that occurred Sunday at a store in the 500 block of West Beale Street. During that incident, Fossum is alleged to have attempted to steal the cigarettes before a store clerk attempted to stop the suspect. Fossum reportedly pushed the clerk down to the ground before exiting the store and leaving in a vehicle.

An officer saw Fossum in the passenger side of a vehicle in the area of the 2300 block of Fairgrounds Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle was stopped and Fossum was taken into custody without incident.

Fossum, who police say admitted his involvement in the offense at the store, also had two misdemeanor warrants for his arrest on other unrelated charges. He was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

The clerk of the store was not seriously injured and was treated and released at the scene.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department