Mohave County Most Wanted | April 24, 2019

Originally Published: April 25, 2019 11:43 a.m.

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

photo

Jonathan Bernabe Herrera

Jonathan Bernabe Herrera

DOB: 03/21/1979 White Male 5-6 160 lbs

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Robbery, Class 5 Felony

Warrant: 04/18/2019

photo

Issak Dale Martin

Issak Dale Martin

DOB: 06/16/1999 White Male 5-11 138 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Agg aslt – deadly wpn/dang inst, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 04/23/2019

photo

Brad Allen Morphew

Brad Allen Morphew

DOB: 07/19/1981 White Male 5-8 155 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Traffick stolen prop 2nd deg, Class 3 Felony; burglary 2nd degree, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 04/19/2019

photo

Timothy Lee Presnell

Timothy Lee Presnell

DOB: 07/09/1959 White Male 6-2 150 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Fail obtain new ID/Lic as sex ofnd, Class 6 Felony; addrss/name change sex offendr, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 04/19/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

photo

Corrine Chere Renner-Murphy

Corrine Chere Renner-Murphy

Offense: Narcotic drug - possess for sale, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 03/11/2019 Capture: 04/17/2019

photo

Daryn Michael Sikes

Daryn Michael Sikes

Offense: Dangerous drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony; unlawful imprisonment, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 01/23/2019 Capture: 04/17/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department

