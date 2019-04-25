Mohave County Most Wanted | April 24, 2019
As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Jonathan Bernabe Herrera
DOB: 03/21/1979 White Male 5-6 160 lbs
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Robbery, Class 5 Felony
Warrant: 04/18/2019
Issak Dale Martin
DOB: 06/16/1999 White Male 5-11 138 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Agg aslt – deadly wpn/dang inst, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 04/23/2019
Brad Allen Morphew
DOB: 07/19/1981 White Male 5-8 155 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Traffick stolen prop 2nd deg, Class 3 Felony; burglary 2nd degree, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 04/19/2019
Timothy Lee Presnell
DOB: 07/09/1959 White Male 6-2 150 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Fail obtain new ID/Lic as sex ofnd, Class 6 Felony; addrss/name change sex offendr, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 04/19/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Corrine Chere Renner-Murphy
Offense: Narcotic drug - possess for sale, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 03/11/2019 Capture: 04/17/2019
Daryn Michael Sikes
Offense: Dangerous drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony; unlawful imprisonment, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 01/23/2019 Capture: 04/17/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
