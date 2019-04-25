Mono case at Hualapai Elementary, other cases unknown in county

KINGMAN – A case of mononucleosis was recently reported at Hualapai Elementary.

According to the school’s Facebook page the Mohave County Health Department advised the school that there have been confirmed cases of mononucleosis in the county.

Denise Burley from the Mohave County Department of Public Health said the school reached out to the county for guidance on how to handle the situation after the case came to light.



Whether there are other cases of mono in the county, she said, it is unknown since it’s not a reportable disease in the state of Arizona.

As of right now Hualapai Elementary is the only school in Kingman that has a confirmed case. Kingman Unified School District Superintendent Roger Jacks said all schools will be taking precautions to prevent further spreading of the infection.

Custodial staff at KUSD schools will make sure all common areas are sanitized, as well as, sanitizing drinking fountains twice a day. Staff has also been instructed to remind students to practice good hygiene like washing hands and not share personal items.

Eric Lillis, Kingman Academy of Learning principal said there has not been any mono reported cases at the Academy.

Mono is a common illness that generally results in mild symptoms including fever, sore throat and fatigue. If a parent or caregiver is concerned that their child has contracted mono, they are encouraged to speak with their child’s physician. Symptoms appear from four to six weeks after exposure.