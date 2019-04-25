OFFERS
Organize for Bernie event set for Saturday

An Organize for Bernie event is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mohave County Library- Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St. (Daily Miner file photo)

An Organize for Bernie event is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mohave County Library- Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: April 25, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – Those looking to hit the ground running in supporting presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will have the opportunity to do so at an Organize for Bernie event set for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mohave County Library- Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St.

According to organizer Ronald Handy, those who attend will watch a webinar featuring Sanders. That information will lay out the plans for organizing for the upcoming election, and will also serve to motivate those in attendance.

“You’ve got the top 400 Americans owning more wealth than the bottom 150 million Americans,” Sanders says in a flier provided by Handy. “Most folks do not think that is right.”

