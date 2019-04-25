Prep Baseball: Vols welcome Pueblo Magnet to town Saturday
KINGMAN – For the first time in program history, the Lee Williams High School baseball team will host a 4A State Championship tournament game.
The No. 3 seed Vols welcome No. 19-seeded Pueblo Magnet to town Saturday for a 4 p.m. contest at Dick Grounds Field.
Lee Williams finished the season at 15-1, highlighted by a seven-game win streak to end the 2019 campaign. The Warriors, meanwhile, went 12-6 and have 11 straight victories dating back to March 29.
The Vols took the 4A Grand Canyon Region for the second straight year and Pueblo Magnet won the 4A Gila Region.
Lee Williams is making its second straight appearance in the state tournament after winning its home play-in game last season before falling to Thunderbird in the first round.
The Warriors’ last postseason appearance was 2016.
