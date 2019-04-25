OFFERS
Thu, April 25
Rants and Raves | April 26, 2019

Jennifer Malynda Sparks (Mohave County Adult Detention Facility photo)

Originally Published: April 25, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Key takeaways from Robert Mueller's Russia report? What a waste of everyone's time and energy reporting on what Trump should NOT do as a President. It's tragic that a more honest, successful, experienced, mature person wasn't elected to lead this country in the last election.

The Democrats divided on impeachment: Trump could help himself if he would stop tweeting and lying. He's a "grown" man who performs like a 10 year old.

Woman swallows bags of drugs before going to jail: Hard to believe a young woman would do this; certainly not God's plan for her life. Thankfully, they saved her from herself this time. Thank you President Trump for your crackdown on illegal drugs in America per today's news.

