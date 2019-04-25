Rat Rod Addition Road to Ruckus participants visit Kingman to show off their “rides” and swap stories

KINGMAN – About 50 world-class rat rods and custom cars from around North America made a pitstop at Journey Church in Kingman last week.

Their arrival in Kingman was hosted jointly by Journey Church on Bank Street and Earls’ Hot Rod Shop in Golden Valley. The purpose for the stopover was to show off their “rides” and swap stories with other participants and local car enthusiasts as part of a trek to the Ruckus Car show in Las Vegas.

While at Journey Church, rat-rod owners visited with local car enthusiasts and were treated to lunch prior heading out on the last leg of their journey to the Ruckus Car Show held at the Stratosphere on Saturday.

“The Rat Rod Addition group is a loose-knit group of car enthusiasts who enjoy driving their vehicles,” said Rebecca Juhl, an organizer of the event who also serves as communicator for the group. “Our get togethers are like attending a family reunion because participants have a chance to reconnect with friends and fellow car enthusiasts.”

Rebecca and her husband, Brad Juhl, who serves as president, are from San Tan Valley and started Rat Rod Addition Road to Ruckus that has members who participating from as far away as the United Kingdom, Canada and throughout the U.S.

Kenny Earls operates Earls Hot Rod Shop in Golden Valley and helps young people learn about building and repairing vehicles through his program Keeping Hot Rodding Alive.

Earls’ students who participate in Keeping Hot Rodding Alive were invited to compete during the 2019 RATical Rod Build-off/Drive-off competition that is slated to be held during the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

“The high school students and I pretty much know what our entry will be, but I’m keeping the plans secret,” Earls said. “That way, the other competitors won’t know what I consider the winning rat rod will look like. All I can say is it will be much different than what they have ever seen in the past.

“We are in constant need to have sponsors donate cars and parts to the students, and to make donations so the program can continue,” Earls said.

For information about Earls and/or his youth program Keeping Hot Rodding Alive, stop by his shop located at on East Highway 68 in Golden Valley, visit his Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/EarlsHotRodShopDotCom/ or call him at 928-530-1251.

For information about participating in one of the Rat Rod Addition Road to Ruckus events, contact Rebecca and Brad Juhl at 480-392-0345 or email her at ratrodaddiction@gmail.com.

For information about the 2019 RATical Rod Build-off/Drive-off competition and entry requirements, contact Bryan Dagel at (218) 372-3835, email him at ellybry@mchsi.com or visit his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/Dagels-Auto-Fab-Restoration-103560572470/reviews/?ref=page_internal.