Thu, April 25
Sounds of Kingman free concert series brings back Galaxy

Galaxy comes back to Kingman to perform the first concert in the Sounds of Kingman free concert series. The performance is at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St. (Photo courtesy of Sounds of Kingman)

Originally Published: April 25, 2019 10:58 a.m.

KINGMAN – Be taken away by the music of Galaxy at the Sounds of Kingman’s Concert in the Park. It’s the first concert of the 2019 season.

Galaxy is a ‘70s inspired duo that originated from Florida and has performed multiple times during the Sounds of Kingman concert series since 2016.

Their musical style ranges from rhythm and blues, folk, country and rock styles. They also feature their soulful vocals, guitar, drums and harmonies.

The free concert is at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St.

Information provided by the Sounds of Kingman

