Sounds of Kingman free concert series brings back Galaxy
KINGMAN – Be taken away by the music of Galaxy at the Sounds of Kingman’s Concert in the Park. It’s the first concert of the 2019 season.
Galaxy is a ‘70s inspired duo that originated from Florida and has performed multiple times during the Sounds of Kingman concert series since 2016.
Their musical style ranges from rhythm and blues, folk, country and rock styles. They also feature their soulful vocals, guitar, drums and harmonies.
The free concert is at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St.
Information provided by the Sounds of Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- 5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman Street Drags returning in October
- Anonymous tip leads MCSO to cow shooter
- Mohave 911
- Obituary Notice
- Update: Sheriff suspends normal jail operations after 5 inmate overdoses
- Obituary
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Mohave 911
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
26
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*