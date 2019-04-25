Sounds of Kingman free concert series brings back Galaxy

KINGMAN – Be taken away by the music of Galaxy at the Sounds of Kingman’s Concert in the Park. It’s the first concert of the 2019 season.

Galaxy is a ‘70s inspired duo that originated from Florida and has performed multiple times during the Sounds of Kingman concert series since 2016.

Their musical style ranges from rhythm and blues, folk, country and rock styles. They also feature their soulful vocals, guitar, drums and harmonies.

The free concert is at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St.

Information provided by the Sounds of Kingman