T-Mobile experiencing system outage
Originally Published: April 25, 2019 12:46 p.m.
KINGMAN - T-Mobile is experiencing a system outage. The cellular company posted the following on its Facebook page:
"T-Mobile is experiencing an outage, we are currently waiting on a response from engineering to determine the cause as well as a time of restoral. We appreciate your patience."
More information will be provided when it becomes available.
