OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 25
Weather  90.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

T-Mobile experiencing system outage

Originally Published: April 25, 2019 12:46 p.m.

KINGMAN - T-Mobile is experiencing a system outage. The cellular company posted the following on its Facebook page:

"T-Mobile is experiencing an outage, we are currently waiting on a response from engineering to determine the cause as well as a time of restoral. We appreciate your patience."

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Frontier Communications gear suffers in heat
Can wireless challenge cable for home internet service?
Man misses cow, hits pole instead
Unisource provides real-time outage updates with mobile map
Outage is planned for Wednesday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
26
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News