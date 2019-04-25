OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 25
Weather  90.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

T-Mobile service down for nearly 4 hours Thursday

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 25, 2019 3:34 p.m.

KINGMAN – T-Mobile went down around 11a.m. in the Las Vegas area, effecting Kingman and the entire Mohave County until service was restored shortly before 2:30 p.m.

All T-Mobile services were down for nearly four hours, including phone calls, internet services, and emergency service.

Initially, the company attempted to portray it as a break in service due to a system update. Later on, they admitted there was a regional power outage at an internet company T-Mobile utilizes.

The T-Mobile store on Stockton Hill Road had never been more popular among its customers. After customers realized they couldn’t make phone calls, texts or get on the internet, they started to visit the store to see what is going on.

It was a surreal feeling for those with T-Mobile to drive around Kingman without cellular, internet and GPS services. Every couple of minutes a new car stopped in front of the store, and another person would confront the hard reality that their phone was down and they were cut off from the world.

Jack Applebee, a mason from Valle Vista, had to drive about 20 miles after he and three other family members lost their reception.

“What if my wife was bitten by a rattlesnake,” said a man in a green polo-shirt who refused to provide his personal information, but wanted The Daily Miner to write and let T-Mobile it probably lost his business.

For many T-Mobile customers it meant a serious interruption during a work day, if not actually ending it. A customer who works in construction couldn’t get directions to reach his next customer. Another customer who is retired was in a middle of an important business conversation when it dropped. A mother whose daughter is abroad felt awful because she couldn’t call her daughter.

“There’s nothing to say here,” said another customer when asked if she wanted to share the story of how her day went wrong. “We all live off our phones.”

By that time, the front window of the store was covered with signs informing about the disruption and apologizing.

The phones of two young store employees were also down; they stayed in touch with supervisors via web. They handled the stress of the three-hour-long disruption with a smile.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
26
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News