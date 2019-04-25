T-Mobile service down for nearly 4 hours Thursday

KINGMAN – T-Mobile went down around 11a.m. in the Las Vegas area, effecting Kingman and the entire Mohave County until service was restored shortly before 2:30 p.m.

All T-Mobile services were down for nearly four hours, including phone calls, internet services, and emergency service.

Initially, the company attempted to portray it as a break in service due to a system update. Later on, they admitted there was a regional power outage at an internet company T-Mobile utilizes.

The T-Mobile store on Stockton Hill Road had never been more popular among its customers. After customers realized they couldn’t make phone calls, texts or get on the internet, they started to visit the store to see what is going on.

It was a surreal feeling for those with T-Mobile to drive around Kingman without cellular, internet and GPS services. Every couple of minutes a new car stopped in front of the store, and another person would confront the hard reality that their phone was down and they were cut off from the world.

Jack Applebee, a mason from Valle Vista, had to drive about 20 miles after he and three other family members lost their reception.

“What if my wife was bitten by a rattlesnake,” said a man in a green polo-shirt who refused to provide his personal information, but wanted The Daily Miner to write and let T-Mobile it probably lost his business.

For many T-Mobile customers it meant a serious interruption during a work day, if not actually ending it. A customer who works in construction couldn’t get directions to reach his next customer. Another customer who is retired was in a middle of an important business conversation when it dropped. A mother whose daughter is abroad felt awful because she couldn’t call her daughter.

“There’s nothing to say here,” said another customer when asked if she wanted to share the story of how her day went wrong. “We all live off our phones.”

By that time, the front window of the store was covered with signs informing about the disruption and apologizing.

The phones of two young store employees were also down; they stayed in touch with supervisors via web. They handled the stress of the three-hour-long disruption with a smile.