OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, April 28
Weather  53.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof

Sandy Ford shows off what remains of the block of ice that crashed through the roof of her home on Thursday, April 25, 2019. (Photo by Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald)

Sandy Ford shows off what remains of the block of ice that crashed through the roof of her home on Thursday, April 25, 2019. (Photo by Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald)

Brandon Messick, For the Daily Miner
Originally Published: April 27, 2019 7:23 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Havasu woman’s home stood for about 20 years, and with the arrival of Havasu’s blistering summer heat, ice was the last thing she expected – until a nearly 10-pound block of it fell through her roof.

“It sounded like a sonic boom in my garage,” said War Eagle Drive resident Sandy Ford. “My neighbor heard the sound and came over, then someone from the fire department showed up. When I went out, I was expecting to see that my hot water heater exploded … it was a chunk of ice that fell through the tile roof, through the ceiling and all the way to the ground.”

According to Ford, three airliners flew over Havasu yesterday, which was the city’s first 100-degree day of 2019. She believes one of those aircraft may have been to blame. Of several saving graces, Ford says, one is that the ice was clear – as opposed to the blue ice expelled from passenger liners’ chemical septic systems.

Ford has since boarded up her ceiling, and hopes to begin repairs on her home as soon as possible.

“A lot of people post about this online,” Ford said. “They say it’s a pretty common thing. I just need someone to repair the roof, drywall and the paint … I’m a little pissed this happened. It could have come down in my living room, or on top of me. I was lucky.”

Ford says she plans to personally pay for the damages to her home, and attempt to gain compensation from the airline company that may have been responsible.

Of the three airliners that Ford says passed over Havasu Thursday, one was traveling to New York City from Los Angeles. Aircraft flying from Los Angeles International Airport were been cause for concern to Southern California residents last October when similar ice falls occurred several times in the city of Eastvale, California, according to Las Vegas-based ABC 13.

This January, a similar incident occurred in the home of a Canadian man, when a block of ice fell through the roof of his Calgary home, landing within footsteps of his bed, according to Canada-based Global News.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Wreck demolishes car, wall; debris sent flying in Kingman
After Florence's ferocity, exhaustion sets in on Wilmington
Family dog warns of fire
High winds damage homes in Golden Valley
A Pedestrian In Kingman: Sights Seen When Without A Car

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
01
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
01
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
03
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News