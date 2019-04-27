A child's safety on the internet: Remaining vigilant online

The internet offers seemingly endless access to the outside world from the comfort of one’s home, however, it’s unsettling upon realizing that the above statement does not only apply to online shoppers, but to child predators as well.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the police departments of Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and Kingman, in addition to the Department of Homeland Security Investigations Unit and the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, recently conducted stings targeting alleged child predators using the internet.

Nine men were arrested from all over the county from locations such as Kingman, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and even from as far as Las Vegas.

“This is something that I’ve wanted to do since I took office,” explained Sheriff Doug Schuster. “This is something that has been an ongoing issue for me as a law enforcement officer for many years. There are predators out there, we all know this, and we wanted to do our part to get them off the street and bring them to justice.”

Last year, the sheriff asked his detective squad to team up with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, which provided training in Coconino County.

“We wanted to make sure we were going to do it properly because it’s one thing to arrest them, but we want to make sure they get prosecuted to the fullest,” Schuster said.

Schuster explained the manner in which his office conducts these efforts. Detectives pose as an underage female on social media, posting innocent statements like “New in town, looking for friends.” A “meet” between the predator and the underage girl, who is really a law enforcement officer, is then set up.

“When they’re approached, quickly it turns to a sexual nature from the people that are soliciting these young people,” the sheriff explained. “And when we have somebody like that, that’s when we begin to pursue.”

Schuster noted the alleged perpetrators are not entrapped or solicited by the detective posing as the female. If a conversation turns sexual, it’s the predator who makes that move. Sometimes, nothing happens. However, there are those who take conversations to a sexual level, “and that’s when you know you have a predator on your hands,” Schuster said.

“The one we did in Kingman at a local hotel, we had four violators. Four violators showed up thinking they were going to be meeting with an underage female, and they were met by about 25 law enforcement officers wearing bulletproof vests,” the sheriff said.

The situation becomes even scarier and harder to believe when taking into account that child predators often know the person on the other end of the computer could be with law enforcement. Still, they pursue.

“Everyone at some point during the conversation with this alleged underage female pointed out the fact that they’re worried it might be a sting operation,” Schuster explained. “‘How do I know you’re real, send me pictures.’ They want a lot of information to try and skirt through the fact of whether this is a real person, but yet they’re still compelled to come. That shows you how disgusting these people are.”

Schuster said child predators who use the internet feel empowered behind a keyboard where they are anonymous. However, upon being arrested, these people aren’t so confident.

“In my experience, child predators are very weak by nature, they’re afraid, they feel very strong when they’re behind a keyboard, they feel very much in control behind a keyboard,” the sheriff said. “When we actually get them to come out, in most cases, the look on their face says it all.”

Addressing the online child predator issue is two-fold, according to the sheriff. It involves law enforcement arresting predators, but also education.

“The key is to communicate with your children,” he tells parents. “Talk to your children on a daily basis, ask them questions. You have to be involved in your child’s life. Parents really have to know what restrictions to put on and know that there are tools that can accomplish that. If they have any questions, call your local law enforcement. We’re always willing to help steer somebody in a safe direction.”

He even recommended that parents look at their children’s online activity, go through their phones and computers, to ensure they are being safe. Basically, “be a snoop.”

But these days children often know more than their parents when it comes to technology. To that end, Schuster has advice for kids, too.

“They need to understand it can be a very dangerous world,” he said. “Children are young, they want to believe in people, they see the world that way. But in reality, there are a lot of people out there who would do them harm.”

He advises that children talk to their parents and never enter an internet chatroom. If a discussion online doesn’t feel right, end it. It’s also important to note that it’s not only young girls being targeted, but boys as well.

“It’s vital that both boys and girls understand that anyone can be a victim,” Schuster said. “The way to stop it is to avoid putting yourselves in positions where this can happen.”

The following men were arrested in connection with the sting: Paul John Carlton, 33 of Kingman; Justin Donald Harryman, 39 of Kingman; Warren Mitchell Gillespie, 45 of Lake Havasu City; Daniel Eugene Martin, 33 of Lake Havasu City; James David Earnest, 56 of Bullhead City; 79-year-old Albert Anthony Olvera of Bullhead City; 72-year-old George Stephen Lizotte of Bullhead City; Durell Keith Shaw, 33 of Las Vegas; and Kevin Harry Moninger, 63 of Las Vegas.

