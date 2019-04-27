Daytime I-40 closures near Ashfork start Monday morning
KINGMAN – Interstate 40 near Ashfork between Crookton Road, near milepost 132, and State Route 89 Junction, near milepost 146, will have alternating lane closures on east- and westbound lanes for fog-seal work, which helps to protect and extend the life of the highway pavement.
The work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 29 to Tuesday, April 30. Work is scheduled on I-40, east- and westbound, between milepost 132 and 140 on Monday and between 140 and 146 on Tuesday. Speed limit through work zone will be reduced to 65 mph.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- Obituary
- Kingman Street Drags returning in October
- Obituary Notice
- Bullhead City woman found dead from hit and run collision in Golden Valley
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Keepers of the Wild owner suffered two broken bones and 'multiple wounds' in Monday's tiger incident
- T-Mobile service down for nearly 4 hours Thursday
- Mohave 911
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
01
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
01
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
03
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*