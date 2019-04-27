Daytime I-40 closures near Ashfork start Monday morning

KINGMAN – Interstate 40 near Ashfork between Crookton Road, near milepost 132, and State Route 89 Junction, near milepost 146, will have alternating lane closures on east- and westbound lanes for fog-seal work, which helps to protect and extend the life of the highway pavement.

The work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 29 to Tuesday, April 30. Work is scheduled on I-40, east- and westbound, between milepost 132 and 140 on Monday and between 140 and 146 on Tuesday. Speed limit through work zone will be reduced to 65 mph.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation