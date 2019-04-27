Obituary | Denise Boles

Denise Boles passed away April 10, 2019 at her home in Golden Valley surrounded by her family.

Denise was born May 2, 1955 in Columbus, Ohio. Her sister, Connie, whom she was very close with, and two brothers, Bill and Gary, all still live in Ohio. She was a big Ohio State football fan and never lost her loyalty after moving to California.

She married Chester, her soul mate, on May 4, 1974 and then moved to Coalinga, California where they resided for 41 years.

She has one son; Lee, a daughter that was stillborn and a stepson; David, all whom she loved.

Denise loved Gospel music, which she sang in church on and off throughout her life.

She loved going to the ocean, was a kind-hearted person who rescued many dogs during her time on the ranch outside of Coalinga.

Three years ago they purchased a home in Golden Valley where she loved setting up her garden and chasing off the baby rabbits.

Denise will be greatly missed and loved by her family and her dog, Daisy. May she rest in peace with her Heavenly Father.

Services were held April 19, 2019 at Desert Lawn Cemetery in Mohave Valley. Pastor Brandon Larson presided.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

