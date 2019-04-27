OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, April 28
Weather  53.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Baseball: Vols beat Pueblo Magnet for first state tourney victory

Lee Williams senior Matt Bathauer joyfully scores a run on Addis Guzman's three-run double in the second inning of a 10-1 victory over Pueblo Magnet Saturday at Dick Grounds Field. The Vols are back in action at 4 p.m. Monday when they host sixth-seeded Vista Grande. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

Lee Williams senior Matt Bathauer joyfully scores a run on Addis Guzman's three-run double in the second inning of a 10-1 victory over Pueblo Magnet Saturday at Dick Grounds Field. The Vols are back in action at 4 p.m. Monday when they host sixth-seeded Vista Grande. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: April 27, 2019 8:17 p.m.

KINGMAN – The journey to a state championship is a long and winding road that can lead anywhere, but the first step is always the most important.

photo

Lee Williams junior Addis Guzman went 2-for-3 with four runs batted in Saturday to lead the Vols offense. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

The Lee Williams High School baseball team made sure it is headed in the right direction after picking up a 10-1 victory over No. 14 Pueblo Magnet Saturday afternoon in the first round of the 4A State Championship at Dick Grounds Field.

“It’s really exciting,” Lee Williams junior Addis Guzman said of the win. “It is the first ever. We’re really excited because we know we can go far in this tournament. We can compete with the teams.”

Guzman is right – the No. 3 seed Vols tallied the program’s first state championship victory and they look to add another Monday when sixth-seeded Vista Grande comes to town for a 4 p.m. contest. The Spartans cruised to a 10-0 win over Catalina Foothills in five innings and finished the regular season 14-4 overall and 7-3 in the 4A Kino Region.

“It is right back to the scouting board,” said Lee Williams head coach Patrick O’Boyle. “They’re a good team, we know that. Every team that’s in the playoffs is a good team. We just have to come out and play to our standard and things take care of themselves.”

If the Vols can replicate the performance they had against the Warriors, they will have little trouble. Lee Williams used timely hitting and a trio of pitchers to shut down Pueblo Magnet.

Guzman led the way at the plate with four RBIs, highlighted by a three-run double in the second inning that gave his team a 5-0 advantage.

“I knew all of it was on me with the bases loaded,” Guzman said. “I just stayed within myself and what do you know? I wasn’t expecting that, but it just happened.”

He had some help too, as Matt Bathauer crushed a two-run homer in the first inning and Justin Talk drove in two runs on a single in the sixth. The Vols racked up 11 hits in the game and built a comfortable 6-0 lead after three frames.

Bathauer played a role in that as the senior allowed just one hit with six strikeouts and a walk in 3 2/3 innings of work.

“Matt was very, very good – both as a pitcher and as a hitter early in the game,” O’Boyle said. “He was seeing the ball well at the plate. He had a great approach and put one out of the park in his first at-bat. He did a great job getting us ahead when he was on the mound – helped us settle in a little bit and kept us rolling.”

Bathauer looked as if he had the stuff to pitch the entire game, but O’Boyle and his staff decided last week they would let his pitch count reach 30 and go from there. With a 6-0 advantage, O’Boyle pulled Bathauer and went with Justin Martinez before Mike Bathauer closed it out.

“We did a nice job offensively getting going and that let us make the decision to kind of use the three pitchers that we did,” O’Boyle said. “And we’re going to take it game by game. It’s not going to be like that every game. That’s just what we felt. They’re a good hitting team and using the three guys is going to keep them off-balance. They don’t see a guy more than twice. So that was kind of our game plan behind that.”

Only time will tell if Lee Williams deploys the same strategy Monday, but one thing is for sure – the Vols are guaranteed two more games no matter the result against Vista Grande.

With a win, Lee Williams advances to a contest against the winner of Salpointe Catholic-Saguaro at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at HoHoKam Stadium in Mesa. A loss will drop the Vols into a matchup with the loser of the previously mentioned contest at 4 p.m. Wednesday at HoHoKam.

“We’re going to take it game by game,” O’Boyle said. “And keep the main thing, the main thing right now. That’s sticking together and playing as a unit. It’s survive and advance.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Baseball: Vols welcome Pueblo Magnet to town Saturday
Prep Baseball: Vols offense backs Mike Bathauer's gem in shutout of Mohave
Prep Baseball: Vols capture another 4A Grand Canyon Region title
Prep Baseball: Vols deal Flagstaff its first region loss
Prep Baseball: Vols hold off Walden Grove to advance to 4A State Tourney

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
01
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
01
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
03
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News