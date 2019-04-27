Rants and Raves | April 28, 2019
Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.
Keepers of the Wild owner suffered two broken bones and ‘multiple wounds’ in Monday’s tiger incident: The situation in 2003 with Roy Horn and tiger Mantecore was a similar type “error.” Horn changed the dynamics of the act resulting in Mantecore’s confusion and subsequent attack. Bowie was confused by Jonathan’s actions although in Bowie’s best interest.
Street Drags: Yes, it is back! I went in 2006 and ‘07, great fun. And having it in late October, instead of September, all the better and much cooler. See you there!
Biden launches 2020 bid warning ‘soul’ of America at stake: Joe. Quit talking about Trump and start talking about health care, good jobs and morality. The Republicans aren’t delivering on any of those issues.
Column | Is Bernie stealing Trumps ‘no more wars’ issue? Don’t be naïve Buchanan. The ‘dems’ will be able to put Trump on politically low ground when they see his taxes and business dealings. Why is he hiding these things? He should be forthcoming as the other presidents have.
Biden launches 2020 run for soul of America: Biden the biggest campaign threat? LOL! The soul of America has already been trampled by Biden’s own party (Abortion after birth, homosexuality fine only not to God, no wall, illegal sanctuary cities). He’d better worry about the Ukraine/SonHunterBiden scandal.
