Route 66 Fun Running for 32 years of celebrating Historic Route 66

KINGMAN – The Route 66 Fun Run is returning for its 32nd year, and organizers are expecting an even larger turnout than last year complete with more vendors than ever before.



The 140-mile “pleasure cruise” from Seligman to Topock on Route 66 will take place from May 3 to May 5. Registration begins Friday, May 3 in Seligman. There will also be live music and a car parade through town. Kingman is hosting the seventh annual Route 66 Drive-in featuring “American Graffiti” at 8 p.m. Friday at Best Western King’s Inn, 2930 E. Andy Devine Ave.

“The Fun Run means many things to many people,” said Nikki Seegers, director of Operations for the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona. “To the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona, it is their annual celebration of how much they’ve accomplished. To many participants it’s a chance to catch up with old friends who meet at the run every year.”

Seegers said catching up with old, and new, friends is one aspect of the run for which she is excited.

“Last year was my first year and I met so many new faces,” Seegers said. “I am excited to see all of these people again this year.”

While the event has been around for 32 years, it has more and more to offer each year. That’s true this year, too, with the additions of a new drive thru shield, an expanded car show area and a scavenger hunt.

The drive thru shield “took a spill” the last time it was used, which required the Fun Run Committee to consider other options. The shield will be in Seligman Friday and will come to Kingman Saturday.

“The Committee decided to go with an inflatable arch, similar to the finish line at 5k runs. The new drive thru arch will be able to withstand more wind than the previous arch, up to 25 mph,” Seegers said.

Implementing lessons learned from last year when parking spots were scarce, the closure of Beale Street will this year include Second and Fifth streets to allow for more cars.

“As the story goes, some of the first Fun Runs included a scavenger hunt where you would find landmarks or people along the way. The committee thought it would be fun to bring back the idea and have participants identify unique Route 66 shields along the way,” Seegers explained. “Winners who turn in their completed cards have a chance to win a prize in Topock at the awards ceremony.”

Aside from all the exciting activities associated with this year’s Fun Run, the event itself begins in earnest at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, with a cruise from Seligman to Historic Downtown Kingman. Classic cars, trucks, motorcycles, buses and vans will travel through the attractions of Grand Canyon Caverns, Peach Springs, Truxton, Valentine, Keepers of the Wild, Hackberry, Antares and Valle Vista.

Once cruisers arrive in Kingman, they will line their vehicles along Route 66 and Beale Street for a “show and shine” viewing and judging. The thousands of spectators expected to be in attendance will be greeted with vendors, food, music and all downtown Kingman has to offer until 5 p.m., at which time Rickety Cricket Brewing will host a special cocktail hour. Vendors include Victoria’s Sugar Shack, Mr. Lemonade and another that creates custom benches out of truck tailgates.

There will also be a professional photographer covering the entire run, and those photos will be available for purchase at https://michaelchan.passgallery.com/-route66funrun2019.

Bob Boze Bell, author of “The 66 Kid” will be this year’s grand marshal. He will host a meet and greet and book signing at the Powerhouse Visitor Center from 2 – 4 p.m. May 4.

The journey continues the morning of Sunday, May 5. Those participating in the cruise will leave Kingman and head to Topock/Golden Shores for one last gathering and an awards ceremony at 1 p.m.

“This scenic back-road winds past Cool Springs, Gold Road, Sitegreave’s Pass and Oatman before heading down the backside of the Black Mountains for the shores of the Colorado River,” Seegers said.

Registration is $60 per vehicle, and includes a shirt, dash plaque, commemorative license plate, custom tote bag, entrance to the Show and Shine and the Topock/Golden Shores award ceremony. Participants can also engage in the Association’s patch program. Those who take part in the event in its entirety will receive a limited edition patch featuring an Arizona Route 66 landmark. If all 10 patches are collected, they form a large shield.

“You don’t have to have a classic car to participate in the Fun Run,” Seegers said. “We welcome all vehicles. The Fun Run is really a celebration of Historic Route 66, and it’s such a great asset to our community. It’s nice to see community members come down and be a part of that.”

For more information, go to www.historic66az.com or call 928-753-5001.