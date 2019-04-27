OFFERS
Schedule in place for finalization of Stockton Hill Road project

Crews are also preparing for the mill and overlay on Stockton Hill Road. Stockton will be milled and repaved between Airway Avenue and Gordon Drive. Portions of Kino Avenue and Gordon Dive will also be repaved. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: April 27, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Having received regulatory approval from the State Department of Environmental Quality, the City will continue transitioning customers to the new main through the night of Sunday, April 28.

Water outages are planned to happen at night, outside business hours. This week, crews will complete miscellaneous concrete work, patching the road at tie-in points and removing old fire hydrants. Crews will also restrict westbound Airway Avenue after 7 p.m. Sunday night to disconnect the old main from the system.

Crews are also preparing for the mill and overlay on Stockton Hill Road. Stockton will be milled and repaved between Airway Avenue and Gordon Drive. Portions of Kino Avenue and Gordon Dive will also be repaved.

The work will be completed based on the following schedule:

Sunday, May 5: Gordon Drive from approximately 200 feet west of Stockton Hill Road to Shadow Road. Gordon Drive will be closed in these areas and detours will be in place. One lane of Stockton Hill Road in each direction will remain open, and work will begin at 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 5: The Airway Avenue intersection will be closed in all directions, and detours will be in place ahead of the closure. Work will begin later in the evening after Gordon Drive.

Monday, May 6: Northbound Stockton Hill Road outside lane from Airway Avenue to Gordon Drive. This lane will be closed while work occurs with work beginning at 7 p.m.

Monday, May 6: Kino Avenue from Stockton Hill Road to the driveway for Sonic. Work will begin after 7 p.m. as crews move north along Stockton Hill Road.

Tuesday, May 7: Southbound Stockton Hill Road outside lane from Gordon Drive to Airway Avenue. This lane will be closed while work occurs and work will begin at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 7: Kino Avenue from Stockton Hill Road to the driveway for Chase Bank. Work will begin after 7 p.m. as crews move south along Stockton Hill Road.

Wednesday, May 8 and Thursday, May 9: Northbound/Southbound inside lanes and turn lanes from Airway Avenue to Gordon Drive. Lanes will be closed while work occurs. Cross traffic (left turns) will be open during daytime hours on Thursday. Work will begin at 7 p.m. each night.

Sunday, May 12 and Monday, May 13: Road striping will occur and intermittent closures will take place as crews stripe the road. Work will begin at 7 p.m. each night.

Wednesday, May 15 and Thursday, May 16: Concrete collars will be installed around all water valve covers and manhole lids. Work will occur during daytime hours and crews will provide traffic restrictions.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

