Things to Do | April 28- May 5

2018 Route 66 Fun Run. (Daily Miner file photo)

2018 Route 66 Fun Run. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 27, 2019 7:29 p.m.

TODAY

Concert in the Park

4-5:30 p.m. at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St. Sounds of Kingman presents Galaxy as part of its free concert in the park sponsored by Mission Bank.

Tuesday

Mosaic Terracotta Pots Class

6-8 p.m. at Mohave County Library – Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St. All supplies are provided. Ages 18 and up. Free. 928-692-2665.

Thursday

The Club for YOUth 25th anniversary

6-9 p.m. at The Grand Events Center, 515 E. Beale St. No ticket required, food, music and silent auction.

Friday

Rockabilly Romp Party First Friday

5-8 p.m. Downtown Kingman on Beale St. Dress up in best rockabilly, pin-up or ‘50s styles.

Route 66 Drive-In Movie Night

8-10 p.m. at Best Western Kings Inn, 2930 E. Andy Devine Ave. Featuring “American Graffitti,” free to the public. Sponsored by City of Kingman Visitor Center.

Saturday

Show and Shine Car Show

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Downtown Kingman. Event part of Route 66 Fun Run.

Chloride All Town Yard Sale

8 a.m. Downtown Chloride. Maps available at Mineshaft Market on Tennessee Ave. Bake sale and High Desert Gunfighters performing. 530-604-8763.

Gem and Mineral Show

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Kingman Academy of Learning, 3420 N. Burbank Ave. Featuring rock, gem, bead and fossil dealers. Educational displays and activities for children. Mary Gann 928-757-8121.

Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser

9 a.m.-3 p.m. behind Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center at the horseshoe pits. To help raise money for a 2020 High School Student Leadership Summit trip to Switzerland, London and Dublin. Cost is $30 per person. 928-897-1262.

Sunday, May 5

Gem and Mineral Show

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Kingman Academy of Learning, 3420 N. Burbank Ave. Featuring rock, gem, bead and fossil dealers. Educational displays and activities for children. Mary Gann 928-757-8121.

