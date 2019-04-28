OFFERS
‘Avengers: Endgame’ ties up loose ends, too long for non-fans

Marvel favorites are back for “Avengers: Endgame.” This image released by Disney shows just a few of the characters that will be in this film. (Disney/Marvel Studios)

Marvel favorites are back for “Avengers: Endgame.” This image released by Disney shows just a few of the characters that will be in this film. (Disney/Marvel Studios)

Kevin Nowicki, Miner Movie Reviewer
Originally Published: April 28, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame - Official Trailer by Marvel Entertainment

Well fans, here it is, the culmination of about 22 Avengers movies. For die-hard fans it should answer questions, solve mysteries and basically wrap up the entire franchise. Or so I'm told. Not having seen many of the Avengers movies, I brought along a subject-matter expert to help me understand. So, spoiler alert.

The three-hour film starts off with Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) enjoying a perfectly good summer day with his family in a peaceful meadow a short distance from a farmhouse. First his daughter disappears, then the rest of his family disappears.

We're then fast-forwarded to several weeks after the ending of the last movie where Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow and the Hulk (Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo respectively) are weighing their options following Thanos' killing 50% of the population, including Avengers.

There are personality conflicts and disagreements. What do you get when you have a room full of superheroes? Surprisingly, Captain America seemed rather subdued and conformist. But this is where the movie seems to be laying the groundwork to focus on Downey, who discovers and employs a time-travel mechanism.

This is where the movie seems to lag: where the characters seek out Thanos and the stones. Captain Marvel makes a brief appearance here and again toward the end of the movie. I'm told it's because her powers are greater and she presents a greater threat to Thanos. The group breaks up into pairs and seek out the stones. This drags.

photo

The line out the door of to watch ‘Avengers: Endgame’. (Photo by Kevin Nowicki/Daily Miner Movie Reviewer)

It's not until the stones are gathered that the movie picks up momentum and the action comes at a better pace and draws the audience in.

Fight scenes are intricate and expansive; well choreographed with a mind toward reducing graphic violence and more toward a sci-fi graphical expression with lightning, fire, laser beams, etc.

Thor is given non-hero treatment he probably doesn't deserve. Captain America and Captain Marvel have lesser roles although Nebula (Karen Gillan) is prominent throughout. The actors were superb and melded together as a group.

The last hour is probably the best. Our heroes come together and battle the bad guy. I'm told a lot of questions raised by earlier Avengers movies were answered and some new abilities were discovered. There are bits of humor, as can be expected, throughout the film by Starlord (Chris Pratt) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).

For fans of the franchise the movie rates 4 ½ Miners out of five. For the rest of us, the movie rates 3 ½ out of 5 Miners.

The first hour and a half could have been shortened considerably for us not-in-the-know movie-goers. It is rated PG-13 for the fighting and maybe a profanity here and there. Don't believe the “Endgame” in the title because there was a lot left that could be continued in more movies.

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

