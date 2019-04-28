OFFERS
AZ Congressional delegation concerned about Arizona forests

As seen from Moqui Lookout Tower the morning of April 30, 2018 (looking east). At this point it had already burned approximately 8,200 acres. (Photo by Brady Smith/Coconino National Forest)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 28, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – The members of the Arizona Congressional delegation wrote a letter to the USDA Forest Service, reminding it about the necessary efforts to keep Arizona forests healthy and preventing devastating wildfires.

“The hot summer days are quickly approaching, and so, too, are the fires that devastate forests and rural landscapes around our state,” said Rep. Andy Biggs, District 5. “The health of our forests and watersheds depend on our expedient action.”

The delegation emphasized an importance of continuing with the Four Forest Restoration Initiative and 20-year-long stewardship programs, which create more certainty within the forest product industry, and a partnership between state and local organizations to arrange for mechanical thinning of National Forest Service lands.

“Arizona has experienced devastating wildfires that have threatened our communities, destroyed our natural resources, and taken the lives our firefighters,” wrote the delegation in the letter. “The status quo is unacceptable and our local, state and national leaders all agree that we can no longer wait for more devastation to occur and that now is the time to act.”

“In recent years, fires have ravaged Arizona communities and destroyed our precious natural resources, which is why I have worked tirelessly to expedite the Four Forest Restoration Initiative through the Farm Bill, the appropriations process, and in conversations with the United States Department of Agriculture,” Rep. Tom O’Halleran, District 1, said.

“Failure is not an option,” offered Rep. Paul Gosar, District 4. “We must manage our overgrown forests and take proactive steps to prevent catastrophic wildfires.”

