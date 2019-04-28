Cerbat Garden Club celebrates Arbor Day by adding 6 trees to Kingman
KINGMAN – The dirt under your finger nails, feeling the rich soil on the palms of your hands, getting to know and enriching Mother Earth is what happens when gardening.
The Cerbat Garden Club hosted its Kingman Community Arbor Day Celebration and Tree-Planting Saturday at Firefighter’s Park, 2201 Detroit Ave.
Mayor Jen Miles read an Arbor Day proclamation that proclaimed April 27 as Arbor Day in the City of Kingman, and to urge all citizens to celebrate the day to protect trees and woodlands.
“They provide beauty and gladden the heart,” Miles said. “They provide shade and a habitat for animals.”
Members of the Cerbat Garden Club and Master Gardeners attended as well as members from the Clean City Commission.
Students that won the Arbor Day poster contest were recognized for their artistic efforts and awarded goodie bags with various resources about Arbor Day. The top prize winners were awarded monetary prizes.
Attendees were able to help plant six pecan trees at Firefighters Park, but before they were able to do so, Debbie Cleveland, a member of the Cerbat Garden Club and Master Gardeners, gave the audience a quick lesson on how to successfully plant a tree.
“Hands in the soil, good for the heart,” she said.
