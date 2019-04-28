Downtown advocate receives Rotary citizen of the month award
KINGMAN – Sarah Ferry was named at the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Citizen of the Month during its April 26 meeting.
Ferry said she is humbled and honored to be chosen as the Rotary’s citizen of the month.
“So many wonderful people work selflessly to make our community a better place to live, work and play,” she said. “Our downtown is beginning to blossom and I’m so fortunate to be a part of it.”
Ferry is a founding member of First Friday and Kingman Gets Trashy. In her spare time she is a Main Street Volunteer and serves on the Clean City Commission.
