Downtown advocate receives Rotary citizen of the month award

From left to right: Rotarian Susan Williams, Sarah Ferry, and club president Becky Fawson. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club)

From left to right: Rotarian Susan Williams, Sarah Ferry, and club president Becky Fawson. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: April 28, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Sarah Ferry was named at the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Citizen of the Month during its April 26 meeting.

Ferry said she is humbled and honored to be chosen as the Rotary’s citizen of the month.

“So many wonderful people work selflessly to make our community a better place to live, work and play,” she said. “Our downtown is beginning to blossom and I’m so fortunate to be a part of it.”

Ferry is a founding member of First Friday and Kingman Gets Trashy. In her spare time she is a Main Street Volunteer and serves on the Clean City Commission.

