Horoscopes | April 29, 2019

Originally Published: April 28, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Birthdays: Andre Agassi, 49; Uma Thurman, 49; Michelle Pfeiffer, 61; Jerry Seinfeld, 65.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Communicating, traveling and learning are featured. A challenge will pique your interest and turn into an unforgettable experience.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stay focused on your goal. It’s up to you to bring about positive change and to make adjustment to your life or job that will make you stand out. Don’t miss an opportunity because you are too stubborn or slow to react.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep your intentions and your plans a secret until you have everything in place. Walk away from anyone prying into your affairs.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do your own thing. Work on a project that encourages you to strive for personal growth and a better lifestyle.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Consider what’s possible. If you want to make a change, don’t include others in the transformation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get involved in events or activities that will enhance your knowledge or target skills that can help you advance. Networking and meeting someone who is cutting-edge will inspire you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t try to change someone else. Concentrate on yourself and what you can do to make your life better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make changes for the right reasons. If someone is pressing you to overspend or get involved in something questionable, back away.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your distance from anyone who tends to meddle or spread rumors. Make improvements to your living space, and spend time with someone you love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Matters concerning institutions, government agencies or medical facilities should be handled carefully. If you act in haste or you don’t look at the fine print, it will end up costing you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Physical fitness, a healthier lifestyle and events geared toward helping a cause you believe in should be priorities. New friendships can be established that will encourage you to be the best you can be.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone will offer false information or use the power of persuasion to take advantage of you. If you want to make a change, do so for the right reason, not because someone is twisting your arm.

