KUSD changes school times for upcoming school year
KINGMAN – Parents will have to wake up earlier or a bit later to get their children ready for school starting the 2019-2020 school year.
Kingman Unified School District has changed its bell times for all of its schools except Black Mountain School, Hualapai Elementary and White Cliffs Middle School.
KUSD superintendent Roger Jacks said the change is to reduce the number of bus routes because of the shortage of bus drivers.
Another challenge the district faces when it comes to transportation is the buses needed for athletics and how late buses are running in the afternoon dropping off students back home.
Kingman High School’s drop off time went from 7:15 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. The release time is now 15 minutes later at 3:10 p.m.
Lee Williams High School drop off time is now 10 minutes later at 7:25 a.m. and release time is now 3:15 p.m.
Kingman Middle School student must be dropped off by 7 a.m. and will be released at 3:40 p.m.
White Cliffs Middle School students drop off time is still 6:55 a.m. and release time remains at 3:35 p.m.
Cerbat Elementary students drop off time is now 8:10 a.m. and release time is now 30 minutes earlier at 4 p.m.
Desert Willow students will have to go to school 25 minutes earlier with their new drop off time at 8:10 a.m. They will also be released 30 minutes earlier at 4 p.m.
Manzanita Elementary students new drop off time is 35 minutes earlier from the 2018-2019 school year. The new drop off time is at 6:50 a.m. and release time is 2:40 p.m.
Hualapai Elementary School didn’t have a change in bell times. Drop off time is still 6:50 a.m. and release time is 2:40 p.m.
Black Mountain students didn’t have a change in times either. Its drop off time is still 7 a.m. and release time is 3:35 p.m.
Mount Tipton didn’t see much of a change with its drop off time still remaining at 7:25 a.m. but its release time on Thursday is now 12 minutes later at 3:30 p.m.
