OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, April 28
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

KUSD changes school times for upcoming school year

Kingman Unified School District has changed its school times for the 2019-2020 school year. Students will have to be dropped off a certain amount of minutes earlier or later than the 2018-2019 school year. (Daily Miner file photo)

Kingman Unified School District has changed its school times for the 2019-2020 school year. Students will have to be dropped off a certain amount of minutes earlier or later than the 2018-2019 school year. (Daily Miner file photo)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: April 28, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Parents will have to wake up earlier or a bit later to get their children ready for school starting the 2019-2020 school year.

Kingman Unified School District has changed its bell times for all of its schools except Black Mountain School, Hualapai Elementary and White Cliffs Middle School.

KUSD superintendent Roger Jacks said the change is to reduce the number of bus routes because of the shortage of bus drivers.

Another challenge the district faces when it comes to transportation is the buses needed for athletics and how late buses are running in the afternoon dropping off students back home.

Kingman High School’s drop off time went from 7:15 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. The release time is now 15 minutes later at 3:10 p.m.

Lee Williams High School drop off time is now 10 minutes later at 7:25 a.m. and release time is now 3:15 p.m.

Kingman Middle School student must be dropped off by 7 a.m. and will be released at 3:40 p.m.

White Cliffs Middle School students drop off time is still 6:55 a.m. and release time remains at 3:35 p.m.

Cerbat Elementary students drop off time is now 8:10 a.m. and release time is now 30 minutes earlier at 4 p.m.

Desert Willow students will have to go to school 25 minutes earlier with their new drop off time at 8:10 a.m. They will also be released 30 minutes earlier at 4 p.m.

Manzanita Elementary students new drop off time is 35 minutes earlier from the 2018-2019 school year. The new drop off time is at 6:50 a.m. and release time is 2:40 p.m.

Hualapai Elementary School didn’t have a change in bell times. Drop off time is still 6:50 a.m. and release time is 2:40 p.m.

Black Mountain students didn’t have a change in times either. Its drop off time is still 7 a.m. and release time is 3:35 p.m.

Mount Tipton didn’t see much of a change with its drop off time still remaining at 7:25 a.m. but its release time on Thursday is now 12 minutes later at 3:30 p.m.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Students, parents will see new hours, bigger classes
Jacks: Some Kingman schools will have new start times
Kingman schools staggered by bell schedules
More sleep in Seattle: Later school start helps kids get zzz
KAOL starts school year at capacity

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
01
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
01
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
03
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News