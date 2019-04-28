Letter | Thank you to KRMC staff
On April 15, I was admitted to the Kingman Regional Medical Center through the emergency room.
I was given excellent and speedy care by all staff personnel. I was admitted to the Med-Surg (3 South/Ortho).
On the third evening, I had a very frightening event that required much more help from the staff in the Progressive Care Unit to help me.
I would like to thank all personnel that helped me during the five-day stay. There are too many people to mention by name. I could not have expected any better care than I received. Thank you all, you deserve many more thanks than you receive.
Thank you, thank you, thank you.
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- Obituary
- Kingman Street Drags returning in October
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary Notice
- Bullhead City woman found dead from hit and run collision in Golden Valley
- Keepers of the Wild owner suffered two broken bones and 'multiple wounds' in Monday's tiger incident
- T-Mobile service down for nearly 4 hours Thursday
- Mohave 911
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- 5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
01
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
01
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
03
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*