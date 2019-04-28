Letter | Thank you to KRMC staff

On April 15, I was admitted to the Kingman Regional Medical Center through the emergency room.

I was given excellent and speedy care by all staff personnel. I was admitted to the Med-Surg (3 South/Ortho).

On the third evening, I had a very frightening event that required much more help from the staff in the Progressive Care Unit to help me.

I would like to thank all personnel that helped me during the five-day stay. There are too many people to mention by name. I could not have expected any better care than I received. Thank you all, you deserve many more thanks than you receive.

Thank you, thank you, thank you.