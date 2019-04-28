Licenses and Permits | April 29, 2019
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending April 26:
Hyperspace Internet Technologies: 1308 N. Stockton Hill Road Ste. E, Kingman; web design.
Dript Candle Kitchen: 430 E. Beale St., Kingman; candles and homemade items.
Par Chevalier Trading Company: 1125 W. Beale St. Ste. B, Kingman; used gaming equipment.
B&B Construction Clean-Up: 1049 Rawhide Drive, Kingman; cleaning services.
ED Computers: 620 E. Beale St. Ste. 4, Kingman; computer repair.
Sierra Tires & Wheels: 2059 Northern Ave., Kingman; tire sales and roadside service.
Jen’s Concessions: 2590 Tanglewood Drive, Lake Havasu City; mobile food stand.
The Shop: 4030 Stockton Hill Road Ste. 6, Kingman; auto detail.
Remodeling Consultants of Arizona: 1402 E. Kerry Lane, Phoenix; contractor.
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending April 19:
Craig Plumbing: 3075 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; replace gas line.
Romar Electric: 6196 W. Albite St., Golden Valley; electric upgrade 100 amp.
Romar Electric: 4428 W. Speedway Road, Yucca; electrical upgrade 200 amp.
James Miller: 2215 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; demo single-family residence.
Willard Campbell: 2955 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; demo mobile home.
Plumbing by Jake: 3654 N. Neptune Road, Golden Valley; water heater replacement.
Dara Shea: 3130 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; gas line repair.
Rosita Gonzalez: 3944 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; house remodel and 200 amp electrical upgrade.
Ambient Edge: 4530 S. Aspen Lane, Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton split and water heater.
Ambient Edge: 10539 S. Zinc Lane, Mohave Valley; HVAC replace 3 ton package heat pump.
John Graves Propane of Arizona: Yucca; propane line.
AZ Sommers: 7125 E. Stone Axe Drive, Kingman; HVAC remove and replace roof top heat pump package.
AZ Sommers: 4288 S. Jade Road, Golden Valley; HVAC add ground set heat pump.
AZ Sommers: 6879 E. Rio Verde Drive, Kingman; HVAC replace split up flow furnace in garage.
AZ Sommers: 4930 W. Bali Hi Drive, Golden Valley; HVAC add 14 seer 2.5 ton heat pump.
Old Trails Mobile Home: 4055 W. Tangerine Drive, Golden Valley; demo mobile home and shed.
Dennis Daniel: 1615 Vista Drive, Mohave Valley; electric to garage.
Luis Enriquez: 15660 N. Edgemont Road, Dolan Springs; electrical service.
Plumbing by Jake: 3384 N. Mayer Road, Golden Valley; water heater replacement.
