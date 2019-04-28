OFFERS
Missing Dolan Springs man found in Las Vegas

Ivan Walker

Originally Published: April 28, 2019 7:24 p.m.

DOLAN SPRINGS – Ivan Walker, an 84-year-old man from Dolan Springs, has been found. Walker was found in a care facility in Las Vegas. Family of Walker said that they found him in good care.

He was missing since Friday, April 5. The people who have reported him missing said he left his home to go to the store and was not heard from since.

Facility members were able to gather enough information from Walker to lead them to the Silver Alert that was issued from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Sometime during the time he was missing, Walker fell and was taken an emergency room where they repaired his broken hip, then taken to a rehab care facility.

