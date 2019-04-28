Missing Dolan Springs man found in Las Vegas
DOLAN SPRINGS – Ivan Walker, an 84-year-old man from Dolan Springs, has been found. Walker was found in a care facility in Las Vegas. Family of Walker said that they found him in good care.
He was missing since Friday, April 5. The people who have reported him missing said he left his home to go to the store and was not heard from since.
Facility members were able to gather enough information from Walker to lead them to the Silver Alert that was issued from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Sometime during the time he was missing, Walker fell and was taken an emergency room where they repaired his broken hip, then taken to a rehab care facility.
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- Obituary
- Kingman Street Drags returning in October
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary Notice
- Bullhead City woman found dead from hit and run collision in Golden Valley
- Keepers of the Wild owner suffered two broken bones and 'multiple wounds' in Monday's tiger incident
- T-Mobile service down for nearly 4 hours Thursday
- Mohave 911
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- 5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
01
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
01
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
03
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*